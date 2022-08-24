All Indiana

Il Volo Live in Concert comes to Clowes Memorial Hall next month

An Italian operatic trio who describes their music as “popera” is bringing their tour to Indianapolis next month.

Not only do they have angelic voices, but they’re also prestante, which is Italian for good looking!

You can see Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble onstage for their “Il Volo Live in Concert” at Clowes Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 15.

They also have a new album set for release in November.

The trio joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show.

For more information, click here.