All Indiana

Il Volo Live in Concert comes to Clowes Memorial Hall next month

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

An Italian operatic trio who describes their music as “popera” is bringing their tour to Indianapolis next month.

Not only do they have angelic voices, but they’re also prestante, which is Italian for good looking!

You can see Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble onstage for their “Il Volo Live in Concert” at Clowes Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 15.

They also have a new album set for release in November.

The trio joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Asian American Alliance set to honor ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ volunteers

Multicultural News /

Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing

News /

Survey shows just 1% of people know the signs of leukemia

Medical /

How to qualify for Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.