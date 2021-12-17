All Indiana

Imax theater hosts ‘Polar Pajama Parties’

A special screening of the classic holiday movie, “The Polar Express,” is happening at the IMAX Theater in 3D now through December 26.

For the last several years, the theater has turned this into an event filled with families called the “Polar Pajama Parties.”

WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome stopped by today to see what the party was all about.

To get a free ticket children dressed in pajamas must be under 12 years old. You are strongly advised to get tickets in advance.

To purchase tickets, click here.