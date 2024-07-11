Impact of childcare costs on women’s workforce participation in Indiana

A new study by Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows how childcare availability and costs affect women’s participation in the workforce in Indiana.

The study was conducted by CBER researchers Drs. Dagney Faulk and Michael Hicks, along with Madelyn Ponsier, a 2024 Ball State graduate. They looked at the economic factors that influence the need for childcare services and the supply of childcare workers.

The report, available on the CBER website, highlights that a lack of affordable and available childcare is a major barrier for many families.

Key Points from the Study:

Economic Decision-Making:

For many families with children, it often doesn’t make financial sense for both parents to work. Dr. Faulk explained, “Childcare is expensive. After taxes and childcare costs, it often doesn’t pay off for both parents to work.”

In 2022, the median wage for a woman in Indiana was $21.53 per hour. After taxes and childcare costs, a parent with two children and a spouse earning $57,000 annually would take home less than $4 per hour. To bring home $400 per week after taxes and childcare costs, a parent would need to earn over $32 per hour. This shows the financial strain on working families.

Childcare Workforce and Women’s Employment:

The study found that more childcare workers lead to more women working. A 10-percent increase in childcare workers is linked to a 0.4-percent increase in working women aged 25-34 and a 1-percent increase for those aged 35-44. Dr. Hicks noted, “More childcare workers would help more women join the workforce, especially for families with school-aged children.”

Wage Considerations:

Attracting more childcare workers is tough because of low wages. Dr. Faulk said, “We need to raise wages for childcare workers to attract more of them, as other jobs often pay better.”

Increasing the childcare workforce by 10 percent would require about an 8 percent wage increase. This shows the need for better pay to attract and keep childcare workers.

Dr. Michael Hicks, a researcher at CBER, also shared more details about the study. The findings highlight the need for policies to make childcare more affordable and available, which could help more women join the workforce.