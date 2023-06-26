Inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest to be biggest yet

Prepare to be swept away by the enchanting melodies and vibrant energy of the Carmel Jazz Fest! The highly anticipated inaugural event is back, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Our hosts are in for a treat as they engage in an insightful conversation with the esteemed executive director, Blair Clark. With his expertise, Blair will enlighten them on how this year’s festival surpasses the previous one, unveiling exciting surprises and captivating performances.

Speaking of performances, get ready to groove to the soulful tunes of Joseph Filipow on guitars, Darnell Perkins on bass, and Ben Hicks on drums.

Their musical synergy and exceptional talent will create an unforgettable experience, leaving the audience mesmerized. So, get ready to be jazzed up as the Carmel Jazz Fest takes center stage, celebrating the magic of music in the most extraordinary way.