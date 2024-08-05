Indiana Authors Awards to celebrate state’s literary talent

Indiana authors are set to receive recognition at the upcoming Indiana Authors Awards, a significant event celebrating the state’s literary talent. Bronwen Carlisle, Special Project Manager for Indiana Humanities, shared insights about the awards, which were established in 2009 as a legacy of Eugene and Marilyn Glick. The awards serve as Indiana’s state book honors, recognizing authors with ties to the state, whether they currently reside there, grew up in Indiana, or are actively writing while living in the state.

The awards cover a variety of categories, including fiction, poetry, debut works, and young readers. This week, the short list of nominees will be announced, with the winners to be revealed the week of August 19.

Carlisle highlighted the importance of the awards, not only in honoring authors but also in promoting their work. The awards are an opportunity for Hoosiers to engage in literary contests by predicting the winners, with prizes for those who come closest to matching the judges’ picks.

Past winners include well-known authors such as John Green, Ashley C. Ford, and Ross Gay. The awards also provide a platform for authors to connect, support each other, and strengthen the literary community in Indiana.

Readers interested in following the announcements and participating in the contest can visit the Indiana Authors Awards website and follow the event on social media for updates.