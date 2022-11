All Indiana

Indiana-based digital platform ignites equitable change, justice

The Indianapolis Foundation is introducing the Movement of 10,000, a digital platform that will inform, inspire and ignite equitable change and justice for Central Indiana.

It’s both a mobile app and a website that allows users to advance their journey toward racial equality.

Kayla Knox is the content curator for the project, and she joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to discuss the purpose of the app and its future.

For more information, click here.