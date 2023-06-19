Indiana Blind Children’s Association presents an evening with A.J. Croce

Executive Director of Indiana Blind Children’s Foundation, Lauren Alvarado, visited today to educate us about the 2023 No Limit Celebration art series.

The 2023 No Limit Celebration features an evening with A.J. Croce, American singer and songwriter.

The event is taking place July 22nd at 6pm at the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

This series aims to strengthen inclusiveness and remove social barriers in the arts for individuals with disabilities.