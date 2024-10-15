Indiana Canine Assistant Network unveils apprenticeship and training program

The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) will unveil its first-ever apprenticeship and training program in a bid to increase the organization’s capacity to train service dogs, but also create career training opportunities for those interested in entering the profession. “ICAN wanted to provide training for individuals who want to make a career of training service dogs or gain the knowledge,” said Sean Diamond, Vice President of Programs at ICAN. He added that the program will increase ICAN’s visibility and its capacity.

The unpaid apprenticeship is designed to teach participants how to train service dogs, with the vision of developing a community trainer program. “The vision is to get a community trainer program out of it and be able to hire some people from this program,” Diamond said. It also would allow the organization to place more dogs into training programs, such as those in Indiana’s correctional facilities.

ICAN is a nonprofit that trains service dogs for everything from mobility assistance to psychiatric services for veterans. Most the training currently occurs in three Indiana correctional facilities, though the organization is expanding to an outside training model.

The apprenticeship is available to individuals 18 years and older who live within 50 miles of the ICAN office in Zionsville. It calls for a 12-hour per week commitment on behalf of the participants and housing for a service dog currently in training. This program has two phases of training: basic obedience, which will last four months, followed by an advanced phase where the individual works with ICAN dogs to learn how to match them with clients according to need.

It is the only Assistance Dogs International accredited service dog organization serving Indiana. Responsible placements, or dogs matched with clients based on lifestyle, disability, and the temperament and skills of the dog, are its focus.

For more information about the apprenticeship program, visit ICANdog.org.