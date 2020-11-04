Indiana Diaper Bank’s #ShareTheLove drive seeking community’s help to meet high need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Diaper Bank needs volunteers to aid in their effort to help parents and babies in need over the holidays.

The nonprofit is now hosting their annual Share The Love Campaign virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are asking for donations of diapers or money after seeing a huge increase in the number of families needing help.

Indiana Diaper Bank has already given out 320,000 diapers in 2020.

“We are encouraging and trying to foster a positive online environment, simply logging onto Facebook or whatever social media platform you use and using the #ShareTheLove hashtag and tag Indiana diaper bank,” Indiana Diaper Bank President and CEO, Rachael Suskovich said. “Lift another parent up and make them feel good.”

The diaper bank is hoping to get enough to make a truckload reaching a goal of 150,000. Click here to donate to their Amazon Wishlist.