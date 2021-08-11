All Indiana

Indiana Fever players visit the Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Indiana Fever basketball team paid a visit to the Indiana Historical Society to visit its latest exhibit, “You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker, Empowering Women.”

The exhibit takes you on a journey back to 640 N. West Street, the factory where Madam Walker built her beauty product empire. Visitors get to see digital and physical images that give an inside look on how she became an Indianapolis icon and a self-made millionaire through all of the success and struggle it took to get there.

Visitors will also see live performances portraying her daughter A’Lelia, her lawyer Freeman Ransom, artist John Wesley Hardrick, Indianapolis Freeman editor George Knox and some of her employees.

During the team’s visit to IHS, All Indiana’s Randall Newsome got a chance to catch up with Fever guard Danielle Robinson and get her take on the experience.

Watch the video to hear what parts of the exhibit stuck out to her the most.

Indiana Fever President Allison Barber also gave her perspective of what it means to walk with her team as they learn about Madam Walker’s legacy.

“When I think about Madam Walker I can’t help but think about our players,” she said. “They’re elite athletes. Madam Walker was this amazing beautician. She cared about her community. So do our players. I’m so proud of them and happy to have this collision today of history and the future.”

Click here to purchase tickets to the Madam Walker exhibit.