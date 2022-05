All Indiana

Indiana gas price average sets new record, hits $4.62 a gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average price for a gallon of regular gas was up again Wednesday, setting another state record for the second straight day.

It’s now at $4.62 in Indiana. The national average is $4.57. California broke the $6 average on Tuesday.

A top bank is making a chilling prediction. Analysts at JP Morgan say the national average could be $6 a gallon before the end of summer. But, other analysts say that is unlikely to happen.