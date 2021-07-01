All Indiana

Indiana Historical Society brings back ‘Concerts on the Canal’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular summer concert series is making its return to downtown Indianapolis.

The Indiana Historical Society’s “Concerts on the Canal” will run July 1-29 in its 2021 season. Guests are invited to enjoy free live entertainment from five different bands playing music from a variety of genres from R&B to Rock n’ Roll.

People attending the event can also bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages to the concerts. According to organizers, all alcohol has to be bought and consumed on site. Free seating is limited and is first come, first served.

The history center also kicked off its Free Admission Thursdays, giving visitors access to the history center. They will also be offering $5 admission through Sept. 4. To take advantage of the deals you have to buy your ticket in advance.

Concerts on the Canal 2021 Lineup:

July 1: Cool City Band featuring Laney Wilson and Troy Thomas Jr. – Swingin’ music of the lounge era

July 8: Midtown MadMen – High-energy throwback Rock n’ Roll

July 15: Hopkins and Miller – Sunset Stomp Jazz 1920s/1930s

July 22: Tad Robinson – Soul and Rock

July 29: Brenda Williams – Classic R&B

Location: 450 W. Ohio Street – downtown Indianapolis