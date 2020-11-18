Indiana Historical Society brings back holiday season’s Festival of Trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An annual holiday tradition is back downtown at the Indiana Historical Society.

The Festival of Trees exhibit, under way through Jan. 9, will welcome visitors in person and virtually. Guests can vote on their favorite tree out of 50 elaborately decorated ones from Hoosiers including historical society sponsors. The virtual experience will give visitors a 360-degree perspective.

Watch News 8’s Randall Newsome’s Facebook Live to see what some of the creativity from this year’s trees look like.

In-person visitors have to buy tickets in advance because of the organization’s new COVID-19 safety protocols. Go online for more on the in-person and virtual experience at this year’s exhibit.