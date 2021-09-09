All Indiana

Indiana Historical Society exhibit highlights Indiana’s tall tales

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Historical Society’s newest exhibit is looking at some of Indiana’s local legends.

Indiana Lore: Tracing the Roots of Indiana’s Tall Tales is open at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center through Nov. 6. Each story highlights mysterious themes around buildings, bridges, railways, parks, cemeteries and impossible creatures. Guests can also check out original art illustrating the stories around Indianapolis-based artists the BrainTwins.

News 8 asked Daniel Gonzales, director of exhibitions research, what his favorite part of the new exhibit. “One that surprised me was the story of Nellie Meier,” Gonzales said. “She was a palm reader and while there is a legend about her predicting future events the reality is that she was sort of a palm reader to stars including Walt Disney, FDR (President Franklin D. Roosevelt) and Carol Lombard.”

You can purchase tickets online. You get access to the exhibit with general admission into the Indiana Historical Society, downtown at 450 W. Ohio St.