Indiana native Jon McLaughlin to perform in Indy

One of Indiana’s own, Jon McLaughlin, is holding a three-day residency at the HI-FI in Indy this weekend.

You’ve seen him perform at the Academy Awards. He’s played with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson and Adele

and today he made his debut appearance on “All Indiana.”

McLaughlin is headlining six shows, each of them features the artist performing all the songs from six of his albums.

For tickets visit, hifiindy.com.