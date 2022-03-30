All Indiana

‘Indiana Night Live’ show comes to Arts for Lawrence Theater this weekend

This weekend you’re in for a treat at the Arts for Lawrence Theater at the Fort!

It’s like “Saturday Night Live,” but better because it’s local.

Indiana Night Live premieres with original sketches, hilarious actors and an in-house band.

Paige Scott, “Indiana night Live” performer, and Callie Burk-Hartz, “Indiana Night Live” director, joined us Wednesday to share more of audiences can expect from this show.

You can see the show live on-stage Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30pm.

Click here to purchase tickets.