Indiana Pride of Color Summerfest: A safe place celebrating individuality

Belinda Drake is set to celebrate Black Pride in a big way. On August 3, 2024, downtown will come alive with color, love, and energy at the SummerFest Indiana Pride of Color’s BLQ+ Pride Summer Fest.

This event is all about community and showing that Black Pride is powerful, beautiful, and here to stay.

The downtown circle will be the center of excitement. Expect a day full of surprises, incredible performers, unique vendors, and mouth-watering food trucks. There will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and promises a vibrant explosion of culture and joy. Performers will light up the stage with music and dance, making sure the energy stays high all day long.

Local vendors will offer unique goods, adding a special touch to the celebration. Food trucks will serve delicious meals, making sure no one goes hungry.

Belinda Drake, known for her work in the community, is at the heart of this event. Her passion for inclusivity and celebration of Black Pride shines through every detail of the festival.

She wants everyone to feel welcome and to see the beauty and strength of the Black community.

SummerFest Indiana Pride of Color’s BLQ+ Pride Summer Fest is not just an event; it’s a statement. It’s about embracing who you are and celebrating it with pride.

It’s about coming together as a community and showing the world that Black Pride is here to stay.

For more information and to get tickets, visit Eventbrite. Join Belinda Drake and the community on August 3, 2024, for a day of joy, pride, and togetherness. This is one celebration you won’t want to miss.