All Indiana

Indiana-raised rapper ‘Kid Quil’ to perform at Pacers half-time tonight

Mitchell Quilleon Brown, also known as Kid Quill, is a rapper from Shelbyville, Indiana.

He’s a Hoosier at heart killing the music game.

WISH-TV’S Entertainment Insider McKinzie got a chance to catch up with him before he performs tonight during halftime at the Pacers Game!