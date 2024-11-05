Indiana Small Business Expo offers networking, resources for entrepreneurs

The Indiana Small Business Expo is set to take place next week, giving entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to showcase their companies and expand their networks. Kelly Sparks, owner and CEO of the Indiana Small Business Expo, and Drew Mullee, owner of The Designery of South Indianapolis, a new Indianapolis-based interior design business, shared details about this year’s event, which promises resources and networking for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Sparks emphasized the expo’s inclusive and educational value: “This is the perfect opportunity for businesses to come out and network to get new connections heading into the New Year,” she noted, highlighting the range of industries represented at the event. Taking place Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds’ Harvest Pavilion, the expo will run from 1-7 p.m. Attendees can expect a full lineup of presentations from small businesses and engaging keynote speakers. “You’ll want to be in your seats by 1 o’clock because you’ll want to hear the opening remarks and the introductions of the title sponsors and keynote speakers,” Sparks added.

Among the presenting businesses is The Designery, Mullee’s newly launched franchise offering cabinet installations, flooring, backsplashes, and more. Mullee explained his motivation behind the business: “It is a franchise I found through a veteran service program, and that’s how I purchased the territory in South Indianapolis.” The Designery aims to make home renovations more accessible to homeowners across Indianapolis, providing everything from design consultation to installation.

Sparks stressed that the expo is ideal for any entrepreneur or prospective entrepreneur. “It’s the perfect event if you’re thinking about taking that leap of faith,” she explained. “You get all this education and over 200 people to connect with, share business cards, and ask questions.” Additionally, the event presents a cost-effective opportunity for those considering the shift to entrepreneurship, offering invaluable exposure to established business owners and experienced industry professionals for a nominal fee of $25.

Sparks hopes attendees will not only benefit from the networking but also from the inspiration and shared knowledge in an entrepreneurial community: “If you have a big dream for a business, being around people with the same mindset is invaluable for achieving at that level.”

Tickets for the Indiana Small Business Expo are available for $25, covering access to educational sessions, networking opportunities, and insights from industry leaders. For more information on attending, visit the indianasbc.com.