All Indiana

Indiana State Museum brings back Polar Pajama Parties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A special screening of the classic holiday movie “The Polar Express” is happening at downtown’s IMAX Theater in 3D and, for the last several years, the theater has turned the event into an experience that families can turn into a party.

On Friday, hundreds of moviegoers showed up for the Polar Pajama Parties and, this year, children younger than 12 dressed in pajamas received one free ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Families could make a whole day out of it with the museum’s new Snowfall Express train ride, a light display on the Central Canal walk, and other White River State Park activities.

The IMAX Theater manager, Neale Johntagen, described on Friday’s “All Indiana” what it was like to see people lining up to watch the classic movie and keep the tradition going.

IMAX moviegoers can take advantage of validated parking in the White River State Park parking garage.