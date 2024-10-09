Indiana State Museum highlights 21 artists in ‘Rich Soil’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum in downtown Indianapolis is showing off the work of 21 minority artists in its newest exhibition called “Rich Soil.”

The exhibit was created in partnership with the Minority Artists Program for Success, which was designed to help artists of color advance their careers in Indianapolis.

The exhibit opened Saturday. Through Dec. 1, art rooted in personal experiences and stories of the artists’ heritage will be displayed on the third floor of the Thomas A. King Bridge Gallery.

Marisa Zambrano, the project manager for the program, and Carla Knapp, the director of communication at the state museum, on Wednesday stopped by “All Indiana” to talk with hosts Cody Adams and Felicia Michelle about the “Rich Soil” exhibit.

Zambrano said in a news release, “With the Rich Soil, we are looking forward to exposing a varied collection of works from artist with diverse backgrounds. We want the mainstream Indy’s arts scene to see the diverse cultures within our community that also belong to this scene and have the talent and know-how to earn their place within it.”

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It’s closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Museum admission — with discounts available for the military, state employees and AAA Hoosier members — is free for children under age 3; $14 for ages 3-17; $20 for ages 18-59; $18 for ages 60 and older; and $5 for students with a valid ID from an Indiana college or university, according to the museum’s website. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.

This story was created in part from a script aired on WISH-TV.