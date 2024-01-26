Indiana State student hits life-changing putt winning $10K

Camden Harden, an Indiana University senior, achieved a moment of sports magic during a recent basketball game against Missouri State.

Harden garnered attention and applause as he successfully sank a remarkable full-court putt, covering a distance of 94 feet.

This impressive feat not only showcased his skills but also earned him a cool $10,000.

The crowd erupted in cheers as Harden demonstrated his precision and talent, turning a routine game into a memorable highlight.