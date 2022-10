All Indiana

Indiana University grad turned TikTok influencer talks blogging, finding your self-worth, life goals, more

She is an IU graduate, has half a million TikTok followers, 38-million likes on the app and her sometimes comedic content focuses on real challenges that 20-somethings go through.

Her name is Carly Weinstein and she’s one of the hosts of the podcast, “Hot Girl Talks” and “Ok, Stop Wine-ing!” with her mom.

The influencer joined us live on “All Indiana” to discuss her podcasts, social media success, blogging throughout college and more.

You can follow Carly Weinstein on TikTok and Instagram.