Indiana Youth Services and Foundation for Youth forge partnership for Columbus community

David Westenberger, representing Indiana Youth Services, and Chuck Kime, from the Foundation for Youth, have come together to showcase the impactful collaboration they’ve built within the Columbus community and beyond.

Through their joint efforts, these organizations have been able to make a significant difference in the lives of young people, offering support, opportunities, and resources that empower them to thrive.

This partnership serves as a shining example of community organizations working hand in hand to create positive change and brighter futures for the youth they support.