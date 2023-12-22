Indiana youth-serving organizations partner to boost well-being

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Youth Services Association (IYSA) plays a pivotal role as a statewide association representing Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) throughout Indiana. Beyond its core mission, IYSA also administers various programs designed to provide support to youth, youth workers, and nonprofit organizations.

The association’s membership is composed of Youth Service Bureaus dedicated to delivering community-based programs focused on juvenile delinquency prevention and family support.

Presently, IYSA has 26 member organizations, collectively serving approximately 65 counties in Indiana.

These YSBs are committed to offering trauma-informed programming that fosters positive youth development and resilience.

For more information and to connect with IYSA’s valuable work, you can visit their website and social media platforms at https://indysb.org/local-programs/.

Additionally, Dr. Karlin Tichenor, President of Karlin J and Associates, serves as the Project Director for the Indiana Youth Services Association’s Youth Worker Wellbeing project.

This initiative is dedicated to supporting organizations in enhancing their workplace culture and overall employee well-being, focusing on eight dimensions of well-being.

It includes retreats, executive coaching, stipends for employee support programs, and assistance in creating internal wellness teams to facilitate lasting positive change.