Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana youth-serving organizations partner to boost well-being

Indiana youth-serving organizations partner to boost well-being

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Youth Services Association (IYSA) plays a pivotal role as a statewide association representing Youth Service Bureaus (YSBs) throughout Indiana. Beyond its core mission, IYSA also administers various programs designed to provide support to youth, youth workers, and nonprofit organizations.

The association’s membership is composed of Youth Service Bureaus dedicated to delivering community-based programs focused on juvenile delinquency prevention and family support.

Presently, IYSA has 26 member organizations, collectively serving approximately 65 counties in Indiana.

These YSBs are committed to offering trauma-informed programming that fosters positive youth development and resilience.

For more information and to connect with IYSA’s valuable work, you can visit their website and social media platforms at https://indysb.org/local-programs/.

Additionally, Dr. Karlin Tichenor, President of Karlin J and Associates, serves as the Project Director for the Indiana Youth Services Association’s Youth Worker Wellbeing project.

This initiative is dedicated to supporting organizations in enhancing their workplace culture and overall employee well-being, focusing on eight dimensions of well-being.

It includes retreats, executive coaching, stipends for employee support programs, and assistance in creating internal wellness teams to facilitate lasting positive change.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The recipe for celebrating life,...
All Indiana /
Military families reading together no...
All Indiana /
Lawmaker proposes ending credit card...
Political News /
Randal Taylor reflects on his...
I-Team 8 /
Faith groups say more foster...
National News /
Marion County Public Defender Agency...
I-Team 8 /
Israel’s military campaign in Gaza...
International News /
United Way of Central Indiana...
Local News /