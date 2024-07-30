Indianapolis All Pro Dad Experience encourages intentional fatherhood with Colts alumni

This is a pre-interview post, please check back soon for a video clip with an interview with Director Jason Hood.

The Indianapolis All Pro Dad Experience offers a unique opportunity for fathers and their children to bond. Held at the field where the Indianapolis Colts practice, the event features interactive family activities and practical fatherhood tips from Colts alumni Joe Reitz and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. The event is designed for elementary and middle school-aged children and promises memorable moments.

Director Jason Hood shared insights about the All Pro Dad Experience, emphasizing the rare opportunity it provides for fathers to connect with their kids and other dads. Hood discussed the growth of the program over the past 20 years and highlighted the special aspects of the experience, especially the upcoming event in Indianapolis.

All Pro Dad is more than just events; it includes podcasts and chapter programs aimed at encouraging intentional fatherhood. The Indianapolis All Pro Dad Experience will take place at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Saturday, August 3.