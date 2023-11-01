Indianapolis Art Center’s ArtTroop Program bridges creativity and community

Becca Nisenbaum, the Director of Outreach Programs at the Indianapolis Art Center, and Melissa Barnes, a retired active-duty Air Force veteran, joined us to share insights into the ArtTroop program.

This innovative initiative not only fosters artistic expression but also creates a sense of belonging and support within the community.

Join us as we explore the transformative power of art and its impact on the lives of veterans through this inspiring conversation.