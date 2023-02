All Indiana

Indianapolis Ballet to perform ‘Love Springs Eternal’

Love is in the air throughout Central Indiana, and “Love Springs Eternal” is coming to the Indianapolis Ballet stage! The performance highlights new styles of ballet, and it all revolves around “The Firebird,” Stravinsky;s fantastic tale of romance and fantasy.

William Robinson, Indiana Ballet’s company artist, and Don Steffy, Indianapolis Ballet Executive Director, will tell us all about the performance.

You can buy tickets here.