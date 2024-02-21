Indianapolis Boat Sport & Travel Show 2024

For nearly seventy years, the Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show has been a favorite destination for outdoor lovers.

It’s known as the nation’s largest outdoor event, spanning over 750,000 square feet of exhibits. Attendees can explore a diverse array of new boats, RVs, motorcycles, and other recreational vehicles conveniently gathered under one roof.

TackleTown USA provides fishing gear and expert advice, while Kids’ Day offers complimentary rod and reel combos to the first 500 young attendees. The Kayak Fishing Showcase and Travel & Tourism Pavilion highlight the latest trends and destinations in the outdoor world.

Additionally, there are entertaining cooking demonstrations and informative seminars on outdoor adventures with canine companions.

Motorcycle aficionados can also delight in displays and engage with Hoosier motorcycling pioneers.