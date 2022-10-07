All Indiana

Indianapolis Children’s Choir ‘Journey’ concert happens this weekend

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — They are one of the largest professional children’s choirs in the world, and Saturday is the kickoff of the Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s 37th season.

Their concert, “Journey,” will inspire the audience to create a brighter image of what our world can become. Joshua Pedde, the Indianapolis Children’s Choir artistic director, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from the show.

They’ve also got more concerts coming up including “Gloria” for the winter holidays.

“Journey” hits the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Star Bank Performing Arts Center in Noblesville.

For tickets and more information, click here.