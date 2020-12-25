Indianapolis church hosts Christmas Eve Experience event outdoors for 1st time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Northwood Christian Church invited its congregation to celebrate Christmas Eve but changed up the event so people could celebrate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heath Jones, the pastor, said Thursday afternoon they planned to host this year’s evening event in the church parking lot.

“Cozy up in your vehicle and enjoy a unique, COVID-19-safe Christmas Eve experience,” Jones said. “We are broadcasting Christmas carols and readings via radio transmitter for the family to enjoy.”

The church will also have lit Christmas trees on display thanks to donations from community groups include Midtown Parents, which got word about the event on Facebook and decided to help.

Jones described his motivation to pull off the event this year: to give people one feeling. “Hope,” Jones said.

The event began at 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, 4550 Central Ave.

