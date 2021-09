All Indiana

Indianapolis Colts, community partners build playground at IPS school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From slides, to swings, monkey bars, too — recess is about to look quite different for some students in Indianapolis.

This morning, more than 150 volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and their community partners helped build a new playground for Sankofa School of Success #99.

Indy Style’s Amber Hankins took us there today.