Indianapolis comedian Gwen Sunkel performing at ‘5’s Tap House’ Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gwen Sunkel, an Indianapolis comedian, emcee and character actor is coming to Anderson to perform Friday.

Sunkel stops by to talk to News 8’s Kayla Sullivan and Kody Fisher on “All Indiana” about what to expect for the show.

Sunkel has appeared in Cincinnati “Brew Ha-Ha”, “Yuckfest”, Limestone Comedy Festival and the Vice TV Series ‘Hunters”.

She will be appearing at the “5’s Tap House” on Dec. 30. Doors will be open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Viewers can purchase tickets here.