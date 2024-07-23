Indianapolis first responders to be honored on ’24/7 Day’

Wednesday, July 24, also known as 24/7 Day, first responders in Indianapolis can visit their favorite convenience store chain and receive a free coffee, fountain, or frozen drink, as well as branded swag and Gatorade.

This gesture is a way to thank them for their continuous hard work around the clock.

Hosted by the NACS Foundation, 24/7 Day brings together thousands of convenience stores across the country to show appreciation for first responders, including police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, medical personnel, 9-1-1 professionals, and Red Cross volunteers.

Their tireless efforts ensure that people never face emergencies alone.

In Indianapolis, the following stores are participating in this year’s event.

First responders and emergency personnel simply need to show up in uniform or with a badge to get their free item:

RaceTrac: Free any size coffee or fountain drink for all first responders in uniform or with a valid ID.

Free any size coffee or fountain drink for all first responders in uniform or with a valid ID. Casey’s: Complimentary any size coffee or fountain drink for veterans, active military, and on-duty, uniformed first responders.

Complimentary any size coffee or fountain drink for veterans, active military, and on-duty, uniformed first responders. Village Pantry: Free fountain or coffee beverage of any size for police, fire, and EMTs with a valid badge or ID.

Free fountain or coffee beverage of any size for police, fire, and EMTs with a valid badge or ID. fas mart: Free fountain or coffee beverage of any size for police, fire, and EMTs with a valid badge or ID.

Free fountain or coffee beverage of any size for police, fire, and EMTs with a valid badge or ID. Huck’s: Offer pending.

This year’s theme, “Here for Heroes, Here for You,” highlights the support and gratitude from the convenience store industry.

Over 60 retailers and suppliers, representing around 30,000 stores nationwide, are participating.

Each store offers unique perks like free coffee, meals, or branded merchandise to first responders who show up in uniform or with a badge.

The event also raises awareness and donations for the American Red Cross.

Stephanie Sikorski, Executive Director of the NACS Foundation, emphasized the deep connection between first responders and the convenience store community, noting how both provide essential services during critical times.

This year, more than 30,000 convenience stores are expected to join the 24/7 Day celebration. Participating stores include RaceTrac, Casey’s, Village Pantry, and many others.

Retailers have their own ways of supporting 24/7 Day, from free beverages to meals and merchandise.

For instance, Wawa sends 15,000 free hot beverage coupons to American Red Cross volunteers and announces in-store customer fundraising results to support disaster relief efforts.

The NACS Foundation encourages the public to join in by donating to the American Red Cross, using the hashtag #247Day on social media, and sharing stories of appreciation for local heroes.

A full list of participating stores and their offers is available at 247Day.org. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information.