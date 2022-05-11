All Indiana

Indianapolis Investment Forum comes to IMS next week, WISH-TV’s Anthony’s Calhoun to emcee

Next week, a group of experts and some special speakers will come together to talk about the economy.

They’ll be discussing opportunities and challenges that affect the world and Hoosiers.

Luke Zhang, board member for the CFA Society of Indianapolis, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from this event.

It’s taking place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and our very own Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will be emceeing this event!

