Indianapolis Jewish community hosts commemoration for victims of Hamas attacks

The Indianapolis Jewish community will gather tonight to commemorate one year since the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel that began on Oct. 7, 2023. These attacks occurred during a music festival, where Hamas killed nearly 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages, igniting the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The commemoration will take place at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb delivering the keynote address.



David Sklar, Executive Director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, noted that it has been a difficult year for the community. “It’s hard for anybody in our community not to have known someone affected by the attacks,” Sklar said, referring to the 1,200 victims and the 101 hostages still being held. He added that the year has seen a rise in anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S., including in Indiana.



Rabbi Brett Krichiver of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation emphasized the global impact of these events. “It’s been a devastating year,” Krichiver said, highlighting the protests on U.S. college campuses that focused on Israel’s defense efforts rather than the attack. He urged the local community to become more informed and engage with those in the Jewish and broader faith communities, many of whom have direct ties to Israel.



The event will serve as a space for the community to grieve, remember, and reflect, while also celebrating the resilience and support they have received. Sklar highlighted Governor Holcomb’s participation and the presence of other elected officials as a sign of solidarity. The remembrance event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.