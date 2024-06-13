Indianapolis musician Jason Wells to perform new single on tour

Indianapolis musician and self-taught guitarist Jason Wells, known for his energetic performances and blues-rock sound, is set to visit several local venues on his latest tour. As part of his tour, Wells performs his new single, “October Sky” Thursday on “All Indiana.”

Wells, who leads the Jason Wells Band, has built a reputation in the Indianapolis music scene for his distinctive style and passion for live music. His journey as a self-taught guitarist adds a unique element to his performances, attracting a diverse fan base.

The new single, “October Sky,” showcases Wells’ signature sound, blending blues and rock with heartfelt lyrics. Fans can listen to the track and learn more about Wells at his official website, www.jasonwellsmusic.com.

For more information about Jason Wells, his tour dates, and to listen to “October Sky,” visit his website.