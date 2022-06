All Indiana

Indianapolis Native Babyface shares inspiring words ahead of concert tonight

The city is buzzing about the Babyface concert tonight in celebration of the Madam Walker Legacy Center’s 95th anniversary.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers caught up with Indiana’s hometown music superstar before his big performance Friday night.

The Legacy Center is also hosting a weekend’s worth of events in honor of the anniversary and Juneteenth.

