Indianapolis native Buzzy Kerbox returns to speak at local church

World-famous surfer Buzzy Kerbox, who grew up on the west side of Indianapolis, stopped by for a free motivational talk at Meridian Street United Methodist Church.

Kerbox’s journey is one of perseverance, risk-taking, and success. He made a name for himself as a competitive surfer in Hawaii, winning the 1978 World Cup of Surfing and the Grand Masters division in 1998.

He’s also been a model for Ralph Lauren and performed stunts in the 1995 movie Waterworld.

Kerbox is known for co-inventing tow-in surfing with Laird Hamilton, changing the way surfers ride big waves.

At the event, Kerbox shared thrilling stories from his life. His experiences inspired others to face their challenges with courage and determination.

Take a look at the full interview above to hear more!