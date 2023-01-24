Indianapolis native Charles Browning appears in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Native Charles Browning joined “All Indiana” Tuesday to talk about his appearance on Broadway in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”.
The stage production tells the story of a fight between brother and sister over a piano, an heirloom with the faces of their ancestors carved into it.
Browning plays “Avery, a preacher pursuing the sister who may sell the heirloom piano.
Browning’s dream as a child was to have a career as an actor and inspire inner-city youth like himself to reach greatness.
