All Indiana

Indianapolis native Charles Browning appears in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Native Charles Browning joined “All Indiana” Tuesday to talk about his appearance on Broadway in August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson”.

The stage production tells the story of a fight between brother and sister over a piano, an heirloom with the faces of their ancestors carved into it.

Browning plays “Avery, a preacher pursuing the sister who may sell the heirloom piano.

Browning’s dream as a child was to have a career as an actor and inspire inner-city youth like himself to reach greatness.

Enjoy the full video interview.