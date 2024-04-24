Indianapolis preps for Indy Film Festival 2024

Get ready for a cinematic extravaganza like no other as the Indy Film Fest gears up to welcome filmmakers and industry insiders from around the world.

Joining us are Board Members Alex and Dorothy to share more information!

With a lineup of over 90 independent features, shorts, documentaries, and world cinema films spanning every genre imaginable, this is an event not to be missed.

Mark your calendars for April 24-28 as the festival takes over Indianapolis, transforming the city into a cinematic experience.

The celebration doesn’t stop there—with online screenings continuing through May 5, film fans can continue to enjoy the best of independent cinema from the comfort of their own homes.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this incredible cinematic celebration.

Visit indyfilmfest.org to explore the lineup, secure your tickets, and join us in experiencing the magic of the movies.