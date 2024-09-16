Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra: ‘Gershwin X Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue’

Steve Hackman joined us on All Indiana to talk about the exciting start of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s 2024–25 season. The season kicks off in September and is set to feature big names in classical music, award-winning Pops artists, and creative fusions, with the talented musicians of the ISO at the center.

Conductor and composer Steve Hackman returns with his popular Uncharted Series to open the season. He’ll present Gershwin X Queen: Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue, a unique blend of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. These two timeless pieces are favorites in the music world, and Hackman’s fusion promises to bring something fresh and exciting.

Tickets are available now at IndianapolisSymphony.org. The ISO offers various subscription options, including the Your Season, Your Way subscription, allowing people to choose their favorite performances. Tickets can also be purchased by phone, mail, or in person at the Hilbert Circle Theatre Box Office.