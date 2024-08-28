Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair coming to Lucas Oil Stadium

Lamar Couser and Allen Von Plinsky joined us to talk about an important event for veterans.

The Indianapolis Veterans Job Fair will be held on Thursday, August 29th, at Lucas Oil Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern.

This job fair, hosted by DAV & RecruitMilitary, aims to help veterans, transitioning military members, and their families find employment opportunities.

Registration is free and available online.

This event is a great chance for veterans to connect with employers and explore new career paths.