Indianapolis woman opens first Black-owned children’s care clinic in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After TaQuita Townsend decides to open her own children’s care clinic in December — her Children Express Care Clinic is on the northeast side of Indianapolis — she later found out she was making history.

As a seasoned family nurse practitioner, Townsend says, she was motivated by her love for kids and bringing more reliable, affordable and convenient health care to people in neighborhoods where she grew up. She describes her place as the middle ground between urgent care and primary doctors. Her team of medical professionals focuses on caring for minor illnesses and injuries of children.

Townsend later discovered that she was bringing Indiana its first black-owned pediatric convenience care clinic. She talked about making history and more about the upbeat atmosphere of her clinic on Friday’s “All Indiana.”

Children Express Care Clinic serves kids from age 1-19 at 5435 Emerson Way, Suite 110. That’s just north of East Fall Creek Parkway North Drive.