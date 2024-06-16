Indianapolis Zoo dazzles with 37th annual Zoobilation

The Indianapolis Zoo is gearing up for its 37th annual Zoobilation, one of the Midwest’s largest black-tie fundraising events. Gates opened at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, and attendees experienced an evening filled with entertainment, exquisite cuisine, and close encounters with the zoo’s remarkable animal residents.

Kelly Griese, a former volunteer and current staff member at the zoo, shared her enthusiasm for the event. “Zoobilation is the biggest black-tie fundraiser in the Midwest. The money raised supports not only the care of our animals and plants but also our conservation efforts,” said Griese. The Indianapolis Zoo’s Global Center for Species Survival highlights their commitment to conservation, aiming to establish Indianapolis as a leader in this field.

The evening featured various animal ambassadors, including a sloth, parrots, reptiles, and the pouched rat. “Guests will get to meet these incredible creatures as soon as they enter the White River Gardens,” Griese noted. The event promises interactive experiences, such as feeding flamingos and touching elephants, offering guests a unique hands-on experience with the animals.

Cody, Ashley, and Kelly Griese at Zoobilation gardens

Zoobilation has grown significantly since its inception, starting with a few hundred attendees and now drawing thousands. “It’s a great party, but people also come to see the animals and support our mission,” Griese added. The fundraiser is crucial for the zoo’s operations and its ongoing conservation projects.

While most animals will be on display, some, like the penguins, will remain in their temperature-controlled environments. The zoo’s staff ensures the well-being of all animals, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

Zoobilation chimpanzees

In addition to the animal encounters, guests will enjoy live music, gourmet food, and beverages. The event aims to create an unforgettable experience while supporting the zoo’s vital work in conservation and education.

Zoobilation is not just a celebration; it’s a testament to the community’s support for the Indianapolis Zoo and its mission. For more information, visit IndianapolisZoo.com

Indianapolis Zoo dazzles with 37th annual Zoobilation The line to get into Zoobilation ran the span of the expansive parking lot with nearly 5,500 people expected to attend. (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges) 1 / 36 The line to get into Zoobilation ran the span of the expansive parking lot with nearly 5,500 people expected to attend. (WISH Photo/Dylan Hodges)