Indianapolis Zoo hosts ‘The Wildest Eras’ event to celebrate Taylor Swift’s concert weekend

The Indianapolis Zoo is joining in the excitement surrounding Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert weekend with a special event, “The Wildest Eras,” celebrating all things Taylor Swift. Cody Maddox from the zoo shared that they’ll be offering a range of themed activities Friday through Sunday, including a DJ, dance floor, scavenger hunts, and themed food and cocktails. Swifties can even enjoy trading friendship bracelets, a fun nod to Swift’s fan culture. Exclusive “Wildest Eras” merchandise will also be available, including sweatshirts and T-shirts that capture the spirit of the event.

The zoo has even assigned animals to represent different Swift “eras.” For instance, rhinos, which embody strength and resilience, are paired with her “Tortured Poet’s Department” era. Visitors can experience the festivities from 2-6 p.m. each day, though the zoo opens at 9 a.m., providing time to explore before activities begin. Maddox recommended arriving early for parking, especially since the zoo is close to Lucas Oil Stadium, where the concerts are taking place.

In addition to the Taylor Swift event, the zoo will hold its final day of ZooBoo on Halloween, offering half-price admission at $15. Swift-themed days follow, with admission set at $19.89, a reference to Swift’s album “1989.” For more information on the Indianapolis Zoo’s Taylor Swift celebrations, visit IndianapolisZoo.com.