Indianapolis Zoo to reopen June 19 with new guidelines and elephant exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo has prepared for its reopening after getting the green light from Mayor Joe Hogsett. Judy Palermo, the zoo’s director of public relations, says the doors will officially open back up to the public on Friday, June 19.

“We are so excited to welcome everybody back,” Palermo said. “When you see a kid walk in and their eyes light up and you hear them giggle and go up to an orangutan who’s reacting to them you know you’ve gained an emotional connection and you see the happiness with the families and the fun.”

She says even though they’ve been trying to bring people the experience online, there’s nothing like visiting the zoo in person.

“We tried to bring that to them through our videos but now they get to see it firsthand,” Palermo said.

Visitors will also be able to see a new exhibit, the Tembo Camp, where guests can check out the Zoo’s African elephant herd up close.

Here’s a checklist of what you need to know from the Indianapolis Zoo staff before your first visit since it closed due to COVID-19:

All guests and members must get a timed ticket in advance. Click here for more information on ticketing procedure.

for more information on ticketing procedure. Zoo guests are encouraged to take their temperatures before coming.

If a guest is exhibiting any flu/cold-like symptoms or have a temperature of 100.4 or above, stay home.

Staff will wear masks and guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

All transactions at the zoo are cashless.

Visitors are required to wait at or in their vehicle until their entry time. Parking is included with admission.

Groups of visitors will be expected to follow the six feet of social distancing guidance.

Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the zoo.

Click here for a full list of the new guidelines for the zoo’s re-opening.

Rides, playgrounds and overnight experiences will initially be closed. Camps will resume on June 15. Click here for those details.