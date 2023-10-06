Indiana’s first-of-its-kind whiskey by female founder hits shelves this October

Get ready to raise your glasses to Juliet Schmalz, a proud Hoosier and one of the trailblazing women in the whiskey world.

This October marks a historic moment as she introduces the inaugural product from her brand, Fortune’s Fool.

The whiskey, a true gem born in the heart of Indiana, is set to make its debut on store shelves on October 9th.

As one of the few female founders and producers in the whiskey industry globally, Juliet Schmalz is breaking barriers and crafting a unique legacy.

To savor the fruits of her labor, whiskey enthusiasts and proud Hoosiers alike should keep an eye out for this exceptional spirit from Fortune’s Fool. For more information, visit Fortune’s Fool.