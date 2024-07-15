Indiana’s musical legacy: From Gennett Records to the Jackson 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temporarily, nestled in the basement of a funeral home lies a treasure trove of musical history, often overlooked in the broader narrative of American music. The Indiana Music History Project, under the stewardship of Executive Director Rick Wilkerson. IMHP aims to preserve and celebrate the state’s contributions to the musical landscape.

Founded with a mission to safeguard artifacts and narratives that illuminate Indiana’s musical journey, the project is more than a repository—it’s a testament to the diverse talents that have emerged from the Hoosier State over the decades.

“We’re here to highlight the remarkable achievements that Indiana musicians have made,” Wilkerson emphasized. “From the jazz virtuosity of West Montgomery and JJ Johnson, to the trailblazing career of John Mellencamp, and even the lesser-known origins of Guns N’ Roses in Lafayette—Indiana has fostered a remarkable array of talent.”

Central to Indiana’s musical heritage is Gennett Records, an iconic label that flourished in Richmond during the 1920s. What began as a piano factory evolved into a hub for recording innovation, producing records that captured the essence of jazz, blues, and early country music.

“They started out making player pianos, but when they saw an opportunity with the burgeoning demand for record players, they pivoted and established a recording studio,” Wilkerson explained. “Gennett Records became pivotal in shaping the early American music scene, recording legends like Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton.”

The project also sheds light on the formative years of the Jackson Five, long before they became Motown sensations. Wilkerson shared insights into the band’s humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana.

“They were a very popular local band, playing small venues like VFW halls,” Wilkerson recalled. “Their journey from these intimate performances to signing with Motown in ’69 is a testament to their talent and the supportive community that fostered them.”

While Motown Records catapulted the Jackson Five to international fame, Indiana continues to nurture musical innovation through its vibrant community of artists. The project actively collaborates with local musicians, ensuring that their contributions are documented and celebrated for future generations.

“People often underestimate Indiana’s influence on music,” Wilkerson mused. “Our mission is to change that perception by preserving these stories and artifacts—showcasing the resilience and creativity that define our state’s musical legacy.”

As the Indiana Music History Project continues to expand its collection and outreach efforts, Wilkerson remains committed to inspiring pride and curiosity among Hoosiers about their rich musical heritage. Through partnerships with educational institutions and community organizations, the project ensures that Indiana’s musical tapestry remains vibrant and accessible for all to explore.

The exhibit, housed at Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple, invites visitors to explore Indiana’s musical history firsthand. Open from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, it offers a window into the state’s rich musical past through engaging exhibits and artifacts.