Indiana’s Trailblazing General Felicia Brokaw to receive second annual ‘Distinguished Alumni Award’

Indiana’s pride and trailblazing figure, General Felicia Brokaw, joined us for an exclusive conversation about being honored with the Second Annual Distinguished Alumni Award.

As the state’s first Black General and Brigadier General, General Brokaw has achieved remarkable feats throughout her illustrious career, including accolades such as the Bronze Star Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (four times), the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Iraq Campaign Medal, among numerous others.

Her achievements not only exemplify dedication and excellence but also serve as an inspiration for aspiring leaders and a testament to her enduring legacy in the military and beyond.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from the distinguished General about her remarkable journey and this prestigious recognition.